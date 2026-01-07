Playing WPL before T20 WC will benefit Team India: Irfan Pathan

Mumbai: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League will play a crucial role in India’s quest for a maiden T20 World Cup title, as the women’s team heads into 2026 after ending a long wait for the ODI World Cup crown.

Pathan feels that playing in the WPL will give Indian players the game time and confidence they need ahead of the ICC tournament.

“Girls now play a lot more cricket, and that depth gives the team plenty of options, especially if injuries crop up, because you have ready-made backups. This current pool of players is something you simply didn’t see ten years ago,’ Pathan said on JioStar.

“The biggest advantage is that the WPL comes right before the World Cup, so they go in with both game time and confidence. Winning a World Cup in one format and then shifting to another is not a big hurdle anymore, particularly with how much their power game has improved. If they adapt quickly to conditions in England, it really should not be very difficult for them,” he added.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron said that India’s breakthrough ODI World Cup win had removed a long-standing psychological barrier and instilled belief within the squad.

“Australia used to be India’s bogey team, but once the women got past them in that final and went on to win the title, it felt like a barrier had truly been broken. With that hurdle crossed, this group will feel they can achieve anything,” Aaron said.

“There is a lot of momentum around the team right now. The support from fans and the BCCI gives them a great chance to finally win a T20 World Cup, although Australia will definitely be hungry for revenge,” Aaron noted. IANS

