Portugal beat Poland 3-1 in UEFA Nations League at National Stadium

Warsaw: Portugal registered a 3-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League at the National Stadium here late on Saturday evening.

The team coached by Roberto Martinez proved their quality as they were an attacking side from the very beginning. The visitors could break the deadlock in the 10th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork from close range after Rafael Leao’s cross from the left wing.

In the 26th minute, Ruben Neves found Bruno Fernandes in the penalty area with a high cross, and the Manchester United midfielder passed to Bernardo Silva, who put the visitors ahead with a powerful volley into the far post, reports Xinhua.

Martinez’s players continued the momentum to double their lead eight minutes before the break. Leao dribbled past two rivals and hit the post with a low shot. Ronaldo then found a rebound to mark his 133rd goal for Portugal, extending his own record for most goals in the national team history.

Portugal controlled the game until the 78th minute, when Piotr Zielinski played a one-two with substitute Kacper Urbanski and fired past Diogo Silva to pull one back for Poland. However, their hope of equalizing was dashed after defender Jan Bednarek put the ball into his own net with a tackle with two minutes remaining. With their third victory from as many, Portugal stay on the top of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League with nine points. Second-placed Croatia trail by three points and Poland sit third with three points. Winless Scotland tailed the group. (IANS)

