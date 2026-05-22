Rafael Nadal Backs Carlos Alcaraz to Bounce Back Stronger After Wrist Injury

New Delhi: As concerns grow around Carlos Alcaraz’s prolonged absence from the tour, fellow Spanish great Rafael Nadal has offered reassurance, expressing confidence that the young star will fully recover from his wrist injury and emerge stronger from the difficult phase.

Alcaraz recently confirmed that he would miss both Queen’s Club and the Wimbledon Championships, as he continues rehabilitation from the injury, extending a frustrating spell on the sidelines that has already forced him out of major tournaments this season.

Speaking on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Nadal acknowledged the emotional toll such setbacks can have on a player at the peak of his career, especially after missing consecutive Grand Slams and key ATP Masters events. “For Carlos, he’s feeling that he lost two Grand Slams, a couple of Masters 1000s, it’s a tough moment,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

However, Nadal stressed that the nature of the injury warrants optimism, provided the recovery process is handled carefully and patiently. “But in some way, the good thing is he has an injury that he will recover 100 per cent if he does the proper things, and I’m sure he is doing the proper things.”

Alcaraz shared on Instagram earlier this week that although his rehabilitation is progressing, he does not yet feel physically ready to compete during the grass-court swing. The decision means the world No. 2 will miss another opportunity to add to his Grand Slam tally, but Nadal believes stepping away temporarily is the right long-term call.

“He has plenty of years in front of him. And it’s about listening to that from somebody like me that went through all of these things, I think, that gives you some positivity in the tough moments,” Nadal said.

Nadal’s advice comes from personal experience. The former world No. 1 dealt with similar wrist injuries twice during his career, first in 2014 and again in 2016, both times forcing him to withdraw from multiple major tournaments, including the French Open.

Rather than rushing his comeback, Nadal chose recovery over short-term returns, a decision that ultimately paid off spectacularly. Just a year after missing Roland Garros due to injury, he returned to Paris to capture his 15th Grand Slam title on the same clay courts.

The Spanish icon went on to win seven more major titles before retiring in 2024, completing one of the most decorated careers in tennis history.

For Alcaraz, the current setback may feel significant, but Nadal’s message was clear: patience now could ensure many more successful years ahead. IANS

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