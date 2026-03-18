Rajasthan Royals Unveil Student Ticket Offer for IPL Matches in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced a special ticket offer for students ahead of the upcoming IPL matches in Guwahati, with prices set at Rs 799.

The initiative is part of the franchise’s broader effort to make all three Guwahati matches more accessible to college students and young fans. Acknowledging the vibrant energy of the city’s campuses, the Royals aim to give students a chance to experience the excitement of a live stadium atmosphere at an affordable rate.

The special student tickets will be available soon, with the official sale date scheduled to be announced on March 23.

To further build excitement, Rajasthan Royals have also launched ‘Royals cRRricket on Wheels,’ a unique fan engagement initiative. The mobile setup will visit colleges across Guwahati, offering students a virtual cricket experience and boosting match enthusiasm on campuses.

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