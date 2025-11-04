Ranji Trophy match: Deepak Hooda punishes Mumbai with double ton

JAIPUR: Yashasvi Jaiswal's second fifty of the match took Mumbai to 89 for no loss in their second innings after Deepak Hooda helped Rajasthan reach 617 for six in their first essay, giving the hosts a massive 363-run first innings lead in a Ranji Trophy Group D game, in Jaipur, on Monday.

Hooda, who completed his hundred on Day 2, went on to score 248 off 335 balls to push record Ranji champions Mumbai further back in the game. Kartik Sharma (139) also shone for Rajasthan. At stumps on Day 3, Jaiswal was batting on a run-a-ball 56 alongside Musheer Khan who was on 32 off 76, trailing Rajasthan by 274 runs.

In Delhi, Puducherry took the first innings lead against the hosts after racking up 481 in response to Delhi's 294. At stumps, Delhi were 76 for no loss in their second innings with Arpita Rana and Sanat Sangwan batting on 40 and 24 respectively, trailing the opposition by 111 runs. Agencies

