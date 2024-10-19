Ranji Trophy: Sudarshan hits double ton; Century on debut for Salil Arora

NEW DELHI: Batting at number 10, Arzan Nagwaswalla hit a pugnacious 59 and added 86 runs for the unconquered ninth wicket with skipper Chintan Gaza (38) in a splendid rearguard action to take Gujarat to 289 for eight against Andhra on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Electing to bat, the hosts had a steady start with Rishi Patel (26) and Priyank Panchal (28) adding 48 runs for the opening stand.

Manan Hingrajia (48) also began well but could not make the most of it. The middle- order then wobbled a bit with Gujarat losing Umang Kumar (15) and Jaymeet Patel (20) cheaply. While Urvil Patel made a quickfire 48 off 53 balls with four fours and three sixes, wickets kept tumbling for Gujarat.

Left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan (3/90) and off-spinner Tripurana Vijay (2/84) shared five wickets between them and were responsible for hastening the Gujarat collapse but Arzan denied them with his fighting approach.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 1st innings: 289 for 8 in 87 overs vs Andhra. (Arzan Nagwaswalla 59 batting, Chntan Gaja 38 batting; L Mohan 3/90, T Vijay 2/84).

Other Group B matches:

Dharamsala: Rajasthan 1st innings: 304 for 7 in 87 overs vs Himachal Pradesh (Yash Kothari 84, Mahipal Lomror 89 batting; Mayank Dagar 4/83)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand 1st innings: 313 for 8 in 76 overs vs Hyderabad (Avneesh Sudha 89, Aditya Tare 69, Yuvraj Chaudhary 49; Tanay Thaygarajan 3/83, Rohit Rayudu 2/16)

Puducherry: Vidharbha 1st innings: 261 for 8 in 83 overs. (Yash Rathod 118, Harsh Dubey 69; Gaurav Yadav 3/57, Sagar Udeshi 2/40, Fabid Ahmed 2/51).

Salil Arora's hundred on debut takes Punjab to safety vs MP

Making a remarkable first class debut, wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora hit a resilient 101 to help Punjab recover from a jittery start and end the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match at 254 for seven against Madhya Pradesh, in Mullanpur, on Friday.

Arora, who came in at number seven, stitched an unbroken 100-run partnership with Sukhwinder Singh (64 from 96 balls) as Punjab made a superb recovery from being 154 for seven inside 63 overs.

Electing to bat, Punjab lost both their openers Abhay Choudhary (0) and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (15) inside eight overs.

Their innings was in disarray with Naman Dhir (7), Pukhraj Mann (1), Anmolpreet Singh (25), Krish Bhagat (27) and skipper Mayank Markande (7) getting out cheaply.

But Arora showed fine resolve in the company of Sukhwinder who played a counterattacking innings, smashing eight fours and two sixes.

For MP, Kumar Kartikeya bagged 2/43, while Avesh Khan, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Kulwant Khejroliya and Shubham Sharma took one each.

Brief Scores: In Lucknow: Haryana 242/6; 90 overs (Himanshu Rana 114, Ankit KUmar 77; Shivam Sharma 3/46) vs Uttar Pradesh.

In Mullanpur: Punjab 254/7; 90 overs (Salil Arora 101 batting, Sukhwinder Singh 64; Kumar Kartikeya 2/43) vs Madhya Pradesh.

In Alur: Kerala 88 for no loss; 23 overs vs Karnataka.

Double centurion Sudharsan plunders Delhi bowlers

Delhi captain Himmat Singh paid a heavy price for misreading the conditions after some dodgy selections as B Sai Sudharsan's disdainful maiden double century powered Tamil Nadu to a commanding 379 for 1 on the opening day of their Group D Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

The sinewy left-hander was unbeaten on 202, having added 168 for the opening stand with N Jagadeesan (65 off 101) and another 211 runs for the second wicket with Washington Sundar (96 batting off 170 balls).

Delhi skipper Himmat was completely fooled by the thick covering of grass as the strip turned out to be flat in nature.

Navdeep Saini (1/65 in 17 overs) and Himanshu Chauhan (0/50 in 17 overs) did bowl probing opening spells but Sudharsan and Jagadeesan saw the first half an hour before feasting on some mediocre spin bowling.

Brief Scores: TN 379/1 (B Sai Sudharsan 202 batting, N Jagadeesan 68, Washington Sundar 96 batting) vs Delhi.

At Rajkot: Chattisgarh 236/2 in 90 overs (Sanjeet Desai 81 batting, Amandeep Khare 51 batting) vs Saurashtra.

At Ahmedabad: Jharkhand 325/5 in 90 overs (Virat Singh 103 batting, Ishan Kishan 101, Nazim Siddiquie 96; Himanshu Sangwan 4/72) vs Railways. Agencies

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Baroda beat Mumbai by 84 runs in opening round at Kotambi Stadium.

Also Watch: