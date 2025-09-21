Real Sociedad lose again as woeful La Liga start drags on

MADRID: Real Sociedad’s miserable start to La Liga continued at Real Betis after a 3-1 defeat that extended its winless run to five league games.

The last time Sociedad started without a win in five games was 2006 when it ended up being relegated. The alarm bells are ringing for coach Sergio Francisco, the former Sociedad player who was appointed to his first top-flight post in July.

Cucho Hernández scored for the second game in a row on Friday to give Real Betis the lead after seven minutes. The Sociedad defense stood off the Colombian forward, giving him time to side-foot a lovely finish high into the net from 15 metres out.

The visitor equalized thanks to slack defending. A poor pass on the edge of the box led to Ander Barrenetxea running free and he fed Brais Méndez who curled a shot into the far corner.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli put Betis ahead again three minutes into the second half after Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro flapped at a cross from the left.

The Sociedad defense was all at sea again in giving time and space for Pablo Fornals to convert a low cross from the right and make it 3-1.

Sociedad was fourth from bottom. Betis was fourth.

The game was a useful warm up for Betis before it faces Nottingham Forest next week in the Europa League. Agencies

Also Read: Priyanuz Dutta Lahakar secures maiden ITF Men’s Singles title with commanding performance

Also Watch: