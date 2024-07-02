Rohit Sharma thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Team India after clinching T20 WC title

Bridgetown [Barbados]: Rohit Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Team India for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and said, “very proud to be able to bring the cup home.”

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. Following the triumph, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket which left the ‘Men in Blue’ with no captain in the 20-over format.

“Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home,” the 37-year-old wrote on X.

Following India’s victory, PM Modi called the team to congratulate them. He praised Rohit

Sharma’s leadership and impressive T20 career.

“Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today,” Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

