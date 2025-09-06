Sandesh Jhingan suffers cheekbone fracture at CAFA Nations Cup: AIFF

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa said in a joint statement on Friday that Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan suffered a cheekbone fracture during India’s CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Iran. Jhingan suffered the injury during the first half of the game against Iran, which India lost 0-3 but continued on the pitch and played the entire 90 minutes, once again proving to be a true warrior for the Men in Blue. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining CAFA Cup matches and returned to India on Wednesday.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa express their full support for Sandesh Jhingan, who sustained a cheekbone fracture while on national duty with the Senior Indian Men’s National Team. Sandesh is under expert medical care in Goa, and his recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored,” the statement read. IANS

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal to perform at Opening Ceremony of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Also Watch;