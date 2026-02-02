Santosh Trophy: Assam to face Kerala in quarterfinals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Kerala in the quarterfinals of the Santosh Trophy Football Championship on Tuesday. The quarterfinal lineup was confirmed after the final Group B league match between Services and Kerala at Silapathar on Saturday.

Services edged past Kerala 1-0 to secure a place in the last eight. They ended their league campaign with six points from five matches, registering one win, three draws, and one defeat. Services and Meghalaya both finished on equal points, but Services advanced to the quarterfinals due to a superior goal difference.

Kerala, who had already sealed the top spot in Group B before the match, concluded their league stage with three wins, one draw, and one loss.

Assam had earlier qualified from Group A and will now face Kerala in the quarterfinal clash scheduled for Tuesday. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM. It may be mentioned here that all four quarter finals will be held on February 3.

Quarter final schedule: February 3: Railways vs Rajasthan, Dhakuakhana Football Stadium, 9:00 AM,

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, Silapathar Football Stadium, 9:00 AM. West Bengal vs Services, Dhakuakhana Football Stadium, 2:00 PM, Kerala vs Assam, Silapathar Football Stadium, 2:00 PM.

Also Read: Assam end Ranji Trophy campaign with defeat