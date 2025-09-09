Senior Women’s National Football: Assam advance to final round

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam maintained their unbeaten record by winning their final round robin league match and securing a spot in the final round of the 30th Senior Women’s National Football championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy at Diphu on Monday. Host defeated Arunachal Pradesh 3-0 in their final group encounter.

Assam opened their account in the 15th minute with a goal from Kiranbala Chanu. The side increased the margin in the second half when Apurna Nazary found the back of the net in the 51 minute. The final goal of the match came in the 66th minute courtesy of Ranjana Chanu. With this victory Assam topped group E with a perfect record, earning 9 points from three games. Earlier Assam defeated Mizoram and Tripura in their previous two group outings.

The final round will be held in Chhattisgarh in October.

