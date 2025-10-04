Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic enters third round

Shanghai: Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters with a straight-sets victory over Marin Cilic on Friday in the Serbian’s first match since the U.S. Open.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic struggled to maintain a grip early in the second-round match and had to sprinkle sawdust on his hands to combat the humidity before prevailing 7-6(2), 6-4.

After breaking serve early in the second set, Djokovic had to fight off two break points in the final game before sealing victory with an ace — his 10th of the match.

It was his first match since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals.

“I struggled to find my rhythm from the baseline,” Djokovic said. “I (lacked) some matches — my last one was at the US Open — so I got a really tough opener against Marin, who when he is feeling the ball, is so dangerous and can beat anybody.

“He didn’t give me time to breathe, so I think I dug myself out of trouble with good serving, which obviously makes me happy.”

Djokovic next faces German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-1. Agencies

Also Read: Six Asian teams gear up for Road to FIFA WC 26 Playoffs epic battles

Also Watch: