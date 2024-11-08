Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur among major retentions for Women's Premier League (WPL)

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur were some of the big names retained by their respective franchises for the next edition of the Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas recruits. Along with captain Mandhana, star batter Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlined the list of retainees of the championship-winning team.

RCB said in a media release that their retention strategy was driven by trust and confidence in a core that has developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and came together last year to showcase its potential and deliver a historic title.

Besides Shafali, Delhi Capitals retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy among others.

Some of their oversees retentions include legendary Lanning, South African Marizanne Kapp, Southern Stars' Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland.

Returning in the blue and gold are skipper Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Amandeep Kaur.

Assam girls Uma Chetry and Jintimani Kalita were retained by UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians respectively. Agencies

Also Read: India batter Smriti Mandhana closes gap to third place in ICC Women's ODI player rankings

Also Watch: