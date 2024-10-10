South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai: South Africa showed their all-round prowess to get a huge net run rate boost after thrashing Scotland by 80 runs to jump to the top of Group B in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday. Tazmin Brits (43), Player of the Match Marizanne Kapp (43) and captain Laura Wolvaardt (40) led the way with the bat as South Africa posted 166/5, the highest score of the competition so far. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba took three wickets as Scotland were dismissed for 86, their third straight defeat which now confirms their exit from the competition.

Brief scores: South Africa 166/5 in 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 43, Tazmin Brits 43; Katherine Fraser 1-15, Darcey Carter 1-17) beat Scotland 86 all out in 17.5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14, Ailsa Lister 12; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-12, Nadine de Klerk 2/15) by 80 runs. IANS

Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India get a boost as Harmanpreet is available for Sri Lanka clash

Also Watch: