Sports Ministry invites comments on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has invited comments and suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders as per the legislative consultation process on the proposed Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, which will replace the old version of the National Sports Development Code.

The Ministry informed in a release on Thursday that the draft bill that it has put in the public domain aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, and ethical practices in sports through good governance practices.

It also proposes to establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards, the Ministry said.

The proposed draft, which will become the law of the land once it is passed by the two houses of the Parliament and signed by the President of India, also aims to establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner, the release informed. IANS

