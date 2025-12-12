Stands named after Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh inaugurated

New Chandigarh: Stands named after India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former men’s all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were inaugurated ahead of the second men’s T20I against South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Siddhant Sharma, the officiating Secretary of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), had previously told IANS about honouring Harmanpreet and Yuvraj by naming stands after them, with the duo to be in attendance at the venue.

The inauguration on Thursday was led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and PCA President Amarjit Mehta, with BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in attendance as well. IANS

Also Read: IOC approves LA28 Olympic hockey tournaments qualification system