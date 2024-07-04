Team India lands in Harare for T20 International series against Zimbabwe

HARARE: A young Indian cricket team led by skipper Shubman Gill and with National Cricket Academy chief V V S Laxman as coach arrived in Harare to play a five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6.

The team was seen exiting the airport with their luggage in a video posted by Zimbabwe Cricket on X. The entire squad had departed from Mumbai on Tuesday, while Gill, who was a travelling reserve with the T20 World Cup side in the Americas, arrived in Harare from New York after a break.

"We welcome T20 World Cup champions India," Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted.

Young top-order batter Riyan Parag, who was earned his maiden India call-up, said in a video posted by BCCI that he had a childhood dream of travelling like this (with the national side).

"The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match.

"That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred," he said.

"After misplacing my passport, to phones, we are finally here after a 20 hour journey. Now, really looking forward to the tour," Parag added. Agencies

Also Read: Rohit Sharma thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Team India after clinching T20 WC title

Also Watch: