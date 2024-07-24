Torino sign Scotland forward Che Adams on three-year contract

Turin: Torino have signed former Southampton forward Che Adams on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Italian club after leaving Southampton at the end of his contract expiry last season.

“Ciao Toro fans. I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started and see you soon,” Adams said in a video posted by Torino on social media platform X.

Adams played with Southampton for five seasons, scoring 48 goals in 191 appearances. His last appearance for the club came in the Championship playoff final, when the Saints defeated Leeds United to earn a return to the Premier League.

After playing for England Under-20s, he made his debut for Scotland in 2021. He went on to participate in all six of Scotland’s Euro 2020 and 2024 matches.

Torino finished ninth in last Serie A season as they struggled to score goals and netted only 36 in their 38 league games. IANS

