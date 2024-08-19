U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India to start title defense against West Indies

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the match schedule for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia. Defending champions India will start their campaign against West Indies on January 19, a day after the start of the tournament. Sixteen teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event where the future stars of women’s cricket will announce themselves over 15 days of competition from January 18 to February 2, 2025. Over and above these exciting matches will be 16 warm-up fixtures played from January 13 to 16, in preparation for the main event.

The second edition of this exciting tournament comes on the back of a successful inauguration in South Africa in 2023 where India beat England by seven wickets in a thrilling final to be crowned the first-ever winners. It will also be the hosts, Malaysia’s first appearance in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup as well as Samoa’s first appearance in an ICC World Cup event. IANS

