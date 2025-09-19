USA beat Kazakhstan to set up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal with Britain

NEW DELHI: The United States stayed on course for a record-extending 19th Billie Jean King Cup crown after Taylor Townsend and Jessica Pegula won the doubles decider to edge out Kazakhstan 2-1 on Thursday and set up a semifinal clash with Britain.

The tie hung in the balance after American Emma Navarro had dramatically saved two match points to outlast Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(6), only for an aggressive Elena Rybakina to level matters by dismantling world number seven Pegula 6-4, 6-1.

Kazakhstan, eyeing its first final appearance, then rolled the dice by selecting Rybakina and Putintseva for the decisive doubles clash.

But the Americans — spearheaded by doubles world number one Townsend — had other plans when skipper Lindsay Davenport teamed her up with Pegula.

The U.S. pair survived an early scare when it stared down three break points at 0-40 in its opening service game, but managed to hold serve before seizing control.

While Pegula patrolled the baseline, Townsend proved clinical at the net as both Rybakina and Putintseva dropped serve, helping the Americans pocket the first set.

Although Kazakhstan struck first in the second with an early break, the U.S. broke back immediately and forced a tiebreak which it dominated to seal a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory.

“I haven’t played with Taylor in such a long time, so that was fun to get back playing with her,” said Pegula, a former doubles world number one. “I always love playing with a lefty. Makes my life a lot easier. I think our games complement each other really well. She’s an amazing doubles player. She could probably play with anybody.”

Britain is also seeking its first BJK Cup title and it cruised past Japan when Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter won their singles matches.

Kartal, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time this year, gave Britain the lead with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Ena Shibahara.

Japan’s hopes of salvaging the tie fell on the shoulders of Moyuka Uchijima but she was no match for Boulter, who wrapped up a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory in 68 minutes. Agencies

Also Read: Jorhat Town Club Storms Into Semifinals With Dominant 5-1 Victory

Also Watch: