Usman Khawaja confirmed for Sydney Test

SYDNEY: Australia head coach and selector Andrew McDonald has confirmed Usman Khawaja will play in the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground amid media speculation it could be his last international.

The oldest player in an ageing squad, the 39-year-old left-hander’s spot in the line-up has been under scrutiny following his demotion down the batting order and as selectors look to the future.

With Travis Head promoted as opener, Khawaja batted at No. 4 in the third Adelaide Test and at No. 5 in the fourth match in Melbourne.

While some reports in Australian media have suggested Sydney could be Khawaja’s last international, McDonald said he had not ?had any conversations with him about his future.

“There’s no indication at my end that he’s calling it in Sydney,” McDonald told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

“But his performance in this calendar year has been good enough to warrant selection so I’d say he’ll be there, marking centre in Sydney.” Agencies

