Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d’Or after Real Madrid win, says Neymar

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil star Neymar has backed compatriot Vinicius Junior to win this year’s Ballon d’Or after the Real Madrid forward played a leading role in his club’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs. Vinicius was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season after scoring six goals and assisting five in 10 matches. The 23-year-old also netted 15 times and provided six assists in 26 La Liga appearances in 2023-2024. “We have a wonderful relationship, I love Vini,” Neymar said during a fundraising event for his Neymar Institute in Sao Paulo on Monday. “He’s a great friend that football has given me and he had a great season, he played so well. I’ll definitely be rooting for him to win the Ballon d’Or, I don’t think there’s any other player that has matched him.”

Neymar also spoke of his frustration at spending months on the sidelines as he recovers from a serious knee injury. The 32-year-old Al Hilal star has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee in October. Agencies

Also Read: Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League amidst knee injury recovery

Also Watch: