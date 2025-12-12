Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant to join Delhi team for Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be joining the Delhi team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the list of probable players for the domestic one-day competition. The availability of Kohli, which was confirmed earlier this month, and Pant is expected to lend considerable depth and experience to Delhi’s batting order, especially with the BCCI making a rule that contracted India players have to feature in domestic cricket when international commitments are not on.

The Delhi team will play its first two Elite Group D games against Andhra and Gujarat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which serves as Kohli’s home ground for his IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The side is also scheduled to play the remaining five games at the Alur Cricket Ground, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. IANS

