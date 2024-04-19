Virat Kohli’s statue installed at Jaipur Wax Museum on World Heritage Day

Jaipur: A wax statue of ace India cricketer Virat Kohli was installed at the Jaipur Wax Museum on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday. Visitors will now get the opportunity to click themselves with the former India captain's wax figure at the wax museum housed in the Nahargarh Fort, said Anoop Srivastava, the Founder-Director of Jaipur Wax Museum.

Stating that there was a huge demand from tourists to install a statue of Virat Kohli in the museum for the past one year, Srivastava said, "Kids and young girls are crazy for Virat Kohli. So, a decision was taken that a wax figure of Kohli would be installed in the museum which already has statues of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since Kohli is known for his aggressive playing style, we chose to give the statue a similar look." IANS

