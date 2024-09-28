West Indies Legend Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi: Dwayne Bravo has confirmed his retirement from all cricket after his final season in the CPL was cut short by injury.

Bravo sustained a groin injury during the Tobago Knight Riders, match against the St Lucia Kings in Tarouba on Tuesday while attempting to catch St Lucia captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over. Immediately pulling up in pain, Bravo left the field and didn’t bowl a single over

The West Indies great had earlier retired from international cricket in 2021 and stepped away from IPL.

Over the last 12 months, he has worked with both his IPL side Chennai Super Kings and was also appointed Afghanistan’s bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. IANS

