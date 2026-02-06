We’ve been able to build depth in squad: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh

NEW DELHI: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh on Thursday placed faith in his team’s depth to cover the absence of injured pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood during the ICC T20 World Cup, beginning from Saturday.

Cummins was ruled out of the marquee event with a back strain, and Hazlewood will miss a couple of matches in the group phase because of an Achilles niggle.

“I think we’ve got a lot of bases covered. One of the great things about Pat and Josh, especially, being all three format players, is that we’ve been able to build a lot of depth within our squad, and the guys that have come in have played a lot of cricket for our group,” Marsh said during Captains’ Briefing ahead of the World Cup here.

Marsh hoped that the Australian spinners would be at their best on Sri Lankan pitches, which are generally a paradise for slow bowlers.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in them to go out there and do the job when required, and then we’ll just pick teams based on the conditions. Matthew Kuhnemann has been great for us. We’ve also got Adam Zampa, and then we’ve got a few spinning all-rounders, as most teams will,” he added. Agencies

