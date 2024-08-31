Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on four-year deal

Wolverhampton: The Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year deal on Friday. The 31-year-old made more than 350 senior appearances and has been a regular member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad in recent years.

During his early days, the one-time Manchester United shot-stopper gained experience from ten separate loans across League One and the Championship, including two stints at Aston Villa between 2016 and 2018.

Johnstone became a regular No.1 one for the first time when he joined West Bromwich Albion, playing every minute as the Baggies won promotion and securing him a first taste of the Premier League, where he was voted Player of the Season, despite a quick return to the second tier. IANS

