World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe among 7 candidates to succeed Bach

New Delhi: World Athletics president and two-time Olympic champion Lord Sebastian Coe is one of seven confirmed candidates in the race to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to be elected in March 2025.

Lord Coe, who won gold in the 1500m at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, brings a wealth of experience to his candidacy. In addition to his athletic success, he led the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games as chair and has served as the president of World Athletics, guiding the organisation through several challenges. The competition for the presidency is stiff, with other notable candidates including Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. from Spain, France’s David Lappartient, Zimbabwean Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry, Japan’s Morinari Watanabe, Johan Eliasch from Sweden, and Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan. Coventry, a seven-time Olympic swimming medalist, stands out as the first woman and African to bid for the top role in the IOC’s history. (IANS)

Also Read: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe weighs bid for International Olympic Committee (IOC) president

Also Watch: