World Boxing C’ships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Murmu

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu honoured the Indian women boxers on Wednesday for their achievements at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

India’s impressive showing at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool earned praise from the President, who commended the medalists for elevating the nation’s presence on the international boxing stage. The Indian squad wrapped up their campaign with four medals, two of them gold, marking a landmark moment for the country.

“Indian women boxers who brought laurels to the nation at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms Jaismine and Ms Minakshi won the gold medals, Ms Nupur brought home the silver medal, whereas Ms Pooja Rani was the bronze winner. The President congratulated them for their exceptional performances. Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India were also present on the occasion,” the President wrote on her official X handle while also sharing pictures with the boxers. IANS

