Yuvraj Singh hails Saina Nehwal’s ‘incredible career’

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, one of India's most outstanding badminton players, who has announced her retirement from competitive sports after nearly two years of absence due to a chronic knee issue.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist last played a competitive badminton match at the 2023 Singapore Open and had not officially announced her retirement until Monday, when, during a podcast, the ace shuttler mentioned that she had left the court on her own terms and “there was no need to announce it.”

“Well played, Saina! Congratulations on an incredible career. You pushed Indian badminton forward and inspired a generation. Wishing you the very best for what's next,” Yuvraj wrote on X, congratulating the badminton ace on a remarkable career.

Nehwal revealed that a degeneration of cartilage in her knees forced her to take the tough call after discussions with her family and coaches, stating, “Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis… I just told them, ‘Now probably I can’t do it anymore, it is difficult.’” IANS

