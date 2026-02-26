3 NE states record large deficient rainfall; Assam gets 99% less

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Rainfall deficiency in the NE has emerged as a major cause for concern. Three states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland—recorded Large Deficient (LD) rainfall, while four other NE states—Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura—received No Rain at all from January 1 to the morning of February 25, 2026. However, some places in Meghalaya witnessed some rainfall later today.

This lack of rainfall has led to immensely dusty conditions, especially in Guwahati city. Significantly, Assam witnessed less than normal rainfall in the last monsoon season.

According to a report by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, on Seasonal Rainfall Distribution (Jan 1 to Feb 25, 2026), against a normal rainfall of 40.2 mm, Assam received a minuscule 0.4 mm, which is 99% less. Compared to Assam, Arunachal received somewhat more rainfall, with 19.9 mm recorded against the normal of 119.4 mm, which is 83% less. Nagaland received just 0.8 mm, against the normal of 30.9 mm of rainfall—97% less.

Until this morning, the four other NE states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura received no rain at all. During the period mentioned, Manipur should have gotten 32.9 mm of normal rainfall, Meghalaya 30.6 mm, Mizoram 25.8 mm, and Tripura 26.8 mm but received nil rainfall.

RMC, Guwahati, has issued a forecast for the next few days, which says Guwahati will see a ‘partly cloudy sky with haze.’ Guwahati recorded the season’s (winter) highest maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius on February 19. The lowest minimum seasonal temperature of 10.8 degrees was recorded on January 9, the report stated.

