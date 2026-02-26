Assam: Record 1,05,540 Waterbirds Spotted in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Seventh Aquatic Bird count in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) revealed that it is home to around 1,05,540 birds of 107 species. These included ducks/geese, waders, herons/egrets, marsh birds and others, with top abundant species like Bar-headed Goose, Northern Pintail, Lesser Whistling Duck, leading the count.

Of special relevance was the spotting of the Smew (Mergellusalbellus), a striking ‘white’ diving duck with males sporting a black-masked white body and females in mottled brown. This is a rare winter migrant to India from Eurasian taiga breeding grounds.

The above information has emerged from the latest bird census conducted in the first week of January 2026. The highest concentration—about 50,000 birds—was recorded in the Beelmari and Dandua wetlands of Kaziranga.

Birds choose Kaziranga’s more than 300 wetlands (beels) and the surrounding forest areas as their habitat. The Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Dr Sonali Ghosh, shared this information with journalists in Bokakhat.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been conducting bird censuses for the past six years. Each year, the census has yielded new records of migratory bird species. These migratory birds arrive in Kaziranga from countries such as Mongolia and Russia during November and December, and return by February.

The areas under Kaziranga National Park include more than 300 wetlands and water bodies. With the onset of winter, both resident and migratory birds flock to these wetlands. It is during this period that the park authorities begin the annual bird census.

The report highlighted targeted conservation needs with 1 critically endangered species, 1 endangered species, 2 vulnerable species and 14 near-threatened species under IUCN watchlists.

