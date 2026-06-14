36 Excavators Vanish from Tinkupani Reserve Forest Amid Illegal Mining Allegations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The sudden disappearance of nearly 36 excavators from the ecologically sensitive Tinkupani (Jengu Bari) reserved forest under the Jagun range of Digboi forest division may have halted an immediate environmental threat, but it has also exposed a far more disturbing question: who allowed large-scale mining preparations to take place inside a protected elephant reserve in the first place?

What started as claims of illegal coal mining has quickly turned into a bigger issue, raising worries about possible mistakes by officials, failures in enforcing the law, and a larger network that may be helping with illegal coal extraction and transportation in parts of Upper Assam.

The issue came to light after environmental activist Devajit Moran alleged that approximately 36 excavators, including JCB and Pokland machines, had entered the Tinkupani reserved forest and constructed roads through forest land to facilitate coal extraction activities. The allegations triggered widespread public concern and quickly grabbed the attention of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Within a day of the issue going public, the heavy machinery reportedly vanished from the forest area. Moran subsequently expressed gratitude to the chief minister, district administration, media organisations, environmental groups, and concerned citizens for their intervention, which he said helped prevent further destruction of the biodiversity-rich reserve.

However, although the machines have disappeared, questions have only multiplied. Environmental activists and locals are demanding answers as to how dozens of excavators allegedly entered a reserved forest and elephant reserve, cleared vegetation, created access roads, and reached a mining site that many locals claim had been shut down years ago. Equally troubling are questions regarding the apparent absence of timely intervention by the authorities while the activities were allegedly underway.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations indicate that the controversy may extend far beyond Tinkupani. A Lekhapani-based coal trader alleged that illegal coal extraction and transportation continue in areas including the Lekhapani firing range, Tipong, Lal Pahar, and Paharpur under the Digboi forest division. The source claims that coal-laden LP trucks continue to pass through an entry point allegedly controlled by the Tipong Firing Range Development Committee.

The source further alleged that individuals associated with the committee include local trader B Khan, along with B Chetry, and another individual with the surname Borgohain, who is reportedly linked to a government institution. Despite efforts to obtain their version, we could not independently verify these allegations, and the individuals named did not respond.

When contacted, the Range Officer of Lekhapani Forest Range expressed ignorance regarding any such activities in the Tipong firing range area and thanked The Sentinel for bringing the matter to his notice.

One businessman, speaking on condition of anonymity and claiming to have invested lakhs of rupees in the alleged Tinkupani coal trade, stated that operators had been informally informed that mining and transportation activities could resume from September 2026, ahead of the festive season.

At the time of filing this report, no official statement addressing the allegations had been issued by the Forest Department.

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