Manipur Reports Over 2,332 Dengue Cases as Health Department Steps Up Control Measures

Guwahati: Manipur is witnessing a concerning rise in dengue infections this year, with 2,332 confirmed cases and one fatality, according to data released by the State Health Department. Out of 5,613 samples tested, the figures mark a sharp increase from 1,353 cases recorded during the same period last year, signaling an alarming trend in the state’s vector-borne disease profile.

Imphal West has emerged as the worst-affected district, reporting 1,679 cases, followed by Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal. Hill districts such as Senapati and Ukhrul have also reported notable infections, indicating the virus’s spread beyond urban centers.