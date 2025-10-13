Manipur Reports Over 2,332 Dengue Cases as Health Department Steps Up Control Measures

Guwahati: Manipur is witnessing a concerning rise in dengue infections this year, with 2,332 confirmed cases and one fatality, according to data released by the State Health Department. Out of 5,613 samples tested, the figures mark a sharp increase from 1,353 cases recorded during the same period last year, signaling an alarming trend in the state’s vector-borne disease profile.
Imphal West has emerged as the worst-affected district, reporting 1,679 cases, followed by Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal. Hill districts such as Senapati and Ukhrul have also reported notable infections, indicating the virus’s spread beyond urban centers.
Health officials attribute the surge to prolonged monsoon rains and stagnant water accumulation, which have created ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.
In response, the Health Department has intensified vector control measures, fogging operations, and public awareness campaigns across affected areas. Authorities are urging citizens to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.
Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body ache, and rashes to seek immediate medical attention to prevent complications.