Abide by Siksha Setu guidelines or step down: Goalpara IS warns school heads

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government's Education Department is now cracking the whip on Heads of Institutions (HOIs) of government or provincialized schools in recording the attendance of students as well as teachers on the Siksha Setu portal. A final warning regarding non-compliance and irregularities with Siksha Setu has been issued, and HOIs not performing their assigned duties sincerely thereof have been asked to voluntarily step down or face disciplinary action.

This move came after the department noticed continuous poor performance of schools in the Goalpara district, as reflected on the Siksha Setu dashboard. It was stated that this is a direct result of negligent supervision and lack of accountability by the HOIs at the institution level, as the onus of compliance lies with the HOIs.

The Inspector of Schools (IS) cum District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) of Goalpara district has now issued a letter to the principal, headmaster, and academic in-charge of all provincialized or government elementary and secondary schools under Goalpara district on this issue.

The letter says that despite repeated instructions, most HOIs of government or provincialized schools under Goalpara district are taking the implementation and usage of the Siksha Setu portal very casually, particularly with respect to recording attendance of students and teaching staff.

It is stated that continuous monitoring of school reports shows that a large number of schools are not entering daily student attendance (Classes I-XII, as applicable) on time and in full. Further, it has been observed that teachers responsible for class-wise attendance are also failing to discharge their assigned duties, even after directives issued from the office of the IS. This reflects gross negligence and a lack of seriousness in complying with government directions.

The letter reiterated that the entire responsibility of compliance lies with the HOIs. The continued poor performance of schools in the district on the Siksha Setu dashboard is a direct result of negligent supervision and lack of accountability at the institution level. The IS cum DEEO issued the last and final warning to all HOIs to ensure strict compliance with the portal guidelines.

The HOIs are now directed to ensure 100% attendance entry of all students and teaching staff daily in Siksha Setu without fail, strictly monitor the in and out time of all school teaching staff through the portal, and report to the IS immediately for disciplinary action any teaching staff showing irregularities for three consecutive days without any information. Instances of marking attendance from outside school premises have to be treated as misconduct, and the names of such employees must be forwarded to the office immediately.

It is also stated that HOls must ensure effective monitoring of teachers. If any teaching staff continues to neglect duties even after instruction, they must be reported immediately to the office of the IS for disciplinary action. HOIs will be personally responsible for any failure to report such neglect. Moreover, the letter states, it has been observed that several employees have already exceeded the permitted 12 days of Casual Leave (CL). No further CL shall be entertained, and HOIs must immediately submit the list of such employees for necessary departmental action.

Further, it is stated that this communication must be read out in a general staff meeting, acknowledged by every teaching staff member and mandatorily displayed on the school notice board.

Also, the cluster-level attendance assessment for teachers and students will be done on a monthly basis, and the lowest-attendance Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) will be held responsible.

In a strict move, the letter states that HOIs who feel unable to discharge their duties and responsibilities, or consider the mandated tasks burdensome, should voluntarily step aside from their administrative role, failing which disciplinary action will follow for non-performance. Any deviation, negligence, or failure to comply with the above directions shall invite strict administrative and disciplinary action as per rules, and no further excuse shall be entertained, the letter goes on to say.

