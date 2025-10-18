Assam: Kaziranga's Agoratoli Range Reopens, Welcomes Global Tourists

Guwahati : The Agoratoli forest range of Kaziranga National Park officially reopened for visitors today, drawing both domestic and international tourists to the world-famous wildlife sanctuary.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Assam Minister Atul Bora and Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with a group of tourists from Germany. Minister Bora formally declared the forest area open by cutting a ceremonial ribbon, after which he, MP Tasa, and the visitors embarked on a jeep safari through the scenic interiors of the park.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bora highlighted the ecological importance of the Agoratoli range, known for its rich biodiversity and large population of migratory birds. He expressed hope that this year would witness a record number of visitors, noting that the range offers a unique experience for wildlife lovers.
“The Agoratoli forest is not just a paradise for nature enthusiasts but also a vital part of Assam’s eco-tourism drive,” “Kaziranga is our Pride” Bora said.
With the opening of Agoratoli, Kaziranga’s tourism season has officially begun, promising another year of conservation awareness and unforgettable wildlife encounters.