Assam: Kaziranga's Agoratoli Range Reopens, Welcomes Global Tourists

Guwahati : The Agoratoli forest range of Kaziranga National Park officially reopened for visitors today, drawing both domestic and international tourists to the world-famous wildlife sanctuary.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Assam Minister Atul Bora and Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with a group of tourists from Germany. Minister Bora formally declared the forest area open by cutting a ceremonial ribbon, after which he, MP Tasa, and the visitors embarked on a jeep safari through the scenic interiors of the park.