Assam Assembly's Interim Budget Session Set for February 16, 2026

Guwahati: The Budget Session (Vote on Account) of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to start on February 16, 2026. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the session.

The Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dulal Pegu, issued a notification for the Budget Session (Vote on Account) on Saturday.

The notification states, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Budget Session (Vote on Account) of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, the 16th February, 2026, at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.”

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly will determine the duration of the session, including the number of working days.

As the Assam Assembly Election is likely to be held at the end of March or the first part of April, 2026, the state government will not be able to table a full-fledged budget for the financial year 2026–27. Therefore, starting from February 16, 2026, the government will present the Vote on Account budget on the floor of the Assembly.

