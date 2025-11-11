Assam Begins First-Ever Diploma Course in Agriculture to Empower Young Farmers

Nagaon: In a landmark step for agricultural education in Assam, the state government has launched its first-ever Diploma in Agriculture programme. The three-year course has started at the Regional Research Centre in Shillongoni, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), with an aim to provide young people with practical farming knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.

The first-semester inaugural event was held at the Shillongani campus in Nagaon. The programme was inaugurated by Aruna Rajoria, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, and Agricultural Production Commissioner, in the presence of AAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka and several agricultural experts.

In her speech, Rajoria encouraged students to work hard and make the most of this opportunity. “No job is too small or too big. Success comes when we mix knowledge with technique and discipline,” she said, urging students to use technology to make agriculture more efficient.

Welcoming everyone, Chief Scientist Dr. Hiranya Kumar Borah called it a proud day for Assam. “This is a historic moment. Our youth will now learn both theory and hands-on farming, preparing them to lead the agricultural sector in the future,” he said.