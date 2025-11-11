Assam Begins First-Ever Diploma Course in Agriculture to Empower Young Farmers

Nagaon: In a landmark step for agricultural education in Assam, the state government has launched its first-ever Diploma in Agriculture programme. The three-year course has started at the Regional Research Centre in Shillongoni, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), with an aim to provide young people with practical farming knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.
The first-semester inaugural event was held at the Shillongani campus in Nagaon. The programme was inaugurated by Aruna Rajoria, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, and Agricultural Production Commissioner, in the presence of AAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka and several agricultural experts.
In her speech, Rajoria encouraged students to work hard and make the most of this opportunity. “No job is too small or too big. Success comes when we mix knowledge with technique and discipline,” she said, urging students to use technology to make agriculture more efficient.
Welcoming everyone, Chief Scientist Dr. Hiranya Kumar Borah called it a proud day for Assam. “This is a historic moment. Our youth will now learn both theory and hands-on farming, preparing them to lead the agricultural sector in the future,” he said.
Dr. Prasanna Kumar Pathak, speaking as a guest of honour, said that both farmers and young people are equally important for the country’s progress. “This course will open new doors for students to work across different areas related to agriculture,” he added.
Former professor Dr. Kamal Saikia encouraged students to be responsible citizens. “Agriculture is not just a profession; it is a part of our culture and civilisation. Let this centre inspire our youth to create something meaningful for society,” he said.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Deka highlighted that the programme’s main goal is to promote entrepreneurship among young people. “We want our students to become job creators rather than job seekers,” he stated.
The ceremony began with the national anthem, lighting of the lamp, and a tribute to the late artist Zubeen Garg, led by Senior Scientist Dr. Ranjana Chakravarty. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Principal Scientist Dr. Niranjan Deka, followed by another rendition of the national anthem.
The first batch has 24 students, including 17 boys and 7 girls, from different districts of Assam. Classes officially started on November 3, with lessons in both theory and practical farming.