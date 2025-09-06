Assam: CM Sarma hails ranking in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

Guwahati: Assam has secured a place among the top-performing states in the State Energy Efficiency Index 2024, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailing the achievement as a testament to the government’s effective policies and commitment to sustainable growth.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote: “Assam shines bright in the recent State Energy Efficiency Index 2024! Leading the nation with effective policies and rising energy efficiency, Assam sets the gold standard for sustainable growth through effectively implementing policies and ensuring those are implemented.”

The index, compiled annually to evaluate states’ progress in promoting energy efficiency, has ranked Assam among the best performers in the category of states consuming between 1-5 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) of energy. This recognition, officials said, highlights Assam’s strides in balancing economic development with environmental responsibility. According to the government, Assam’s performance stems from a series of proactive measures aimed at reducing energy consumption, promoting renewable sources, and ensuring compliance with national energy standards.

In particular, policy interventions in the power sector, building efficiency, and transport have contributed to significant improvements in the state’s overall energy management framework.

“This is not just an achievement for Assam but also a validation of our long-term vision of sustainable growth. Our policies are designed not only to meet today’s needs but to secure a cleaner and greener tomorrow,” a senior official in the energy department said.

The Chief Minister, who has repeatedly underscored the importance of energy efficiency in Assam’s development agenda, said the recognition would further encourage the state to strengthen its sustainability drive.

The State Energy Efficiency Index, prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in collaboration with NITI Aayog and other stakeholders, assesses states and Union Territories on multiple indicators across sectors such as power distribution, transport, buildings, industry, and agriculture.

By emerging as one of the leading states, Assam has “set a benchmark” in ensuring that economic progress goes hand in hand with responsible energy use, the government noted. (IANS)

