Assam Government bears 65% of health expenditure of people

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government bears around 65 percent of the total health-related expenditure of its people.

In 2021-22, the state government bore Rs 9,634 crore of health expenditure to support its people through various schemes and direct financial aid. There are also people in the state for whom the state government bears their entire medical expenditure. Such beneficiaries include children born with congenital heart defects, etc.

Apart from these, the state government also invests huge amounts for the development of hospitals and other medical infrastructure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In recent years, Assam has taken strides to bolster its healthcare sector with dedicated investments in infrastructure development and ensuring quality treatment. Almost 65 percent of total expenditure in Assam worth Rs 9634 crore is borne by the government to support its people.”

At present, the state has 13 medical colleges, 21 civil hospitals, 16 sub-division hospitals, 1,009 primary health centres, 201 community health centres, 154 state dispensaries, 4728 health sub-centres, 116 model hospitals, 15 boat clinics, etc., providing health services. However, shortage of doctors, nurses, and other medicos continues to be a hindrance. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the doctor-patient ratio should be 1:1,000. According to official data, in 2023 the population of Assam was 3.85 crore and the required number of doctors should be 35,800. However, according to the Assam Council of Medical Registration, the state had 29,795 doctors in that year, registering a shortage of around 6,000 doctors.

A source in the health department said, “Despite hindrances, the performance in the healthcare sector in the state exhibits sustained improvement over the years. These improvements are the outcome of concentrated and continued efforts of the government towards establishing an efficient system of healthcare through effective planning, financing, human resources management, and infrastructure and supply chain management.”

The 13 medical colleges in the state produce around 1,500 graduate doctors a year. Of them, some doctors of central quota go to their respective states, and some doctors go to the private sector. Hence, it takes time to bridge the doctor-patient gap in the state.

