Assam Government extends night curfew in state

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Friday ordered that the night curfew and closure of shops after 6 pm would remain in force in the State till May 7. As per the earlier orders, the period of night curfew and closure of shops were scheduled to end on May 1.

A press communiqué issued by the ASDMA stated the District Magistrates have been authorized to decide on declaring an area or a city or district or well-defined parts thereof, where COVID-19 cases are high and spiraling up drastically, as containment zones provided the test positivity of COVID-19 in such areas reaches 10% or more in the last one week or bed occupancy either oxygen-supported or ICU beds crosses 60%.

All Officials and persons, both government and private, involved in emergency services are exempted from the purview of night curfew on the production of valid identity cards.

Takeaway/home delivery of food by restaurants, dhabas and other eateries has been allowed up to 8.00 pm. Thereafter, only home delivery of food is allowed up to the usual time of closure as per local regulations.

