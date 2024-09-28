Assam Government Halts Land Sales and Mutations in Barpeta, Batadrava Than, and Majuli for 45 Days

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared that no new land sale permission and mutation would be allowed in respect of land falling in Barpeta town, areas within a five-kilometre periphery of Batadrava Than, and in the entire district of Majuli, for a period of 45 days.

In the recently concluded Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly, a bill titled Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024, was passed. A new chapter, Chapter XII, was inserted in the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, through this amendment in the bill.

Now, according to the amended Act of 1886, there is a bar on the sale and transfer of land within a 5-km radius of iconic heritage institutions that are at least 250 years old.

The Revenue & Disaster Management Department of the state government recently issued an office memorandum regarding the ban on land sale and mutation in respect of land falling in Barpeta town, areas within a five-kilometre periphery of Batadrava Than, and the entire district of Majuli as a temporary measure.

The office memo states, “In view of the amendments passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly to insert Chapter XII of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, the following temporary measures are to be implemented with immediate effect, until further orders: 1) In respect of lands falling in Barpeta town in Barpeta District, areas within 5km periphery of Batadrava Than in Nagaon District, and in the district of Majuli, no new land sale permission shall be granted for a period of 45 days; 2) No fresh mutations shall be processed in respect of lands falling in Barpeta town in Barpeta District, areas within 5 km periphery of Batadrava Than in Nagaon District, and in the district of Majuli for a period of 45 days.”

It was further stated that these measures will be reviewed after the completion of the 45-day period, subject to prevailing circumstances.

Also Read: Jorhat-Majuli bridge work stalled: CM moves Gadkari for corrective measures to meet target schedule

Also Watch: