Jorhat-Majuli bridge work stalled: CM moves Gadkari for corrective measures to meet target schedule

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dashed off a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him to do all to bring the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the Brahmaputra back on track. The construction work of the bridge has been stalled now. The chief minister requested Gadkari to take all corrective measures to complete the bridge on target schedule.

The work of the bridge was awarded to Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd. (UPSBCL) in August 2021 by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with a total contract value of Rs 650 crore. The scheduled date of completion of the bridge is December 2025.

According to reports, the UPSBCL gave the construction work of the bridge to another construction company on subcontract. Due to delays in payment, the construction company engaged on a subcontract basis has stopped the construction work of the bridge.

In his letter to Gadkari, the Chief Minister said, “It has come to our notice that the construction work of the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge has been at a standstill, which is a serious cause of concern. Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns.”

In the meantime, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote a letter to the Chief Minister yesterday regarding the halt to the construction work of the bridge. The MP said that the work was halted due to a conflict between two contractors, and a large quantity of construction materials and equipment, which had been stored for the bridge construction, was moved elsewhere. “As this bridge is vital for connectivity and development in the region, I request a clarification from the government on the status of the project and steps being taken to resolve the issue,” the MP said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

In his letter to Gadkari, the Chief Minister said, “I would like to request your kind intervention to ensure that immediate corrective measures are taken. This could include initiating the process for retendering the project without further delay, if deemed necessary. Alternatively, appropriate action may be taken to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025. I look forward to your swift and positive response.”

