Assam Govt’s Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Chinmoy Phookan Appointed Commissioner

Guwahati: In a major administrative reshuffle ordered by the Assam Government, ACS Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Chinmoy Phookan, who was serving as the Joint Secretary in the Transport Department with additional responsibility as Managing Director of ASTC, has been transferred and posted as the Joint Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. He will however be allowed to continue as

of MD, Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar, Assam Skill University. the MD of ASTC until further orders.

On the other hand, Dr. M.S. Lakshmi Priya, Commissioner of GMC has been transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department with additional charges

Further, according to the official order, the Additional Secretary in the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department; who was also serving as the MD, Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of the Assam Skill University, has been relieved from the charges of MD, Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of Assam Skill University.