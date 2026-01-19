Assam Historian Uncovers Ahom-Era Heritage in Arunachal's Tirap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Padma Shri awardee and noted Assamese historian Jogendra Nath Phukan undertook a three-day heritage tour of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh from January 15 to 18 to study sites linked to Ahom history, officials said.

Arunachal's Environment & Forest Minister Wangki Lowang hosted the tour. The 94-year-old historian was accompanied by his research team members Dhiraj Phukan and Dipak Phukan.

On January 16, the team visited Sumsi village to examine a site believed to be the burial place of the Rajmao (the king’s mother) of the 20th Ahom king, Jayadhwaj Singha. According to translated Ahom history by historian Surya Kumar Bhuyan, the Ahom king had fled Gargaon during the Mughal invasion led by Mir Jumla in 1662 and taken shelter in the Namsang hills with his mother, where she later died of fever.

At Sumsi, the delegation observed a large isolated earthen mound locally known as Chopha Mangrup, traditionally believed to be a royal Maidam.

Lowang said archaeological experts would be engaged to scientifically assess the site in consultation with Professor Phukan. He added that if the findings confirm its historical importance, the location could be developed as a heritage and tourism destination.

On Saturday, the delegation visited Namsang and Subang villages. At Namsang, the team examined five ancient earthen pots with inscriptions, locally known as Ngolo or Kolo. Each pot is about two feet tall and weighs around 14–15 kg. One inscription was deciphered as Mohong, meaning ‘salt’ in the Tai Ahom language, indicating their use for salt storage or production.

Though the pots were first documented in 2020, the inscriptions were deciphered during this visit.

The team also visited the old namghar at Namsang before proceeding to Subang village, where they inspected the historic salt well Moran Sum, which was developed for tourism in 2019. Historically, Nocte salt was widely traded with the Ahoms and neighbouring tribes, and disputes over salt resources were common. Rudra Singha, the Ahom king, brought an end to these conflicts by establishing peace with the Namsang chief.

Also Read: SR of electoral roll: Jan 22 is last date for filing claims and objections