Assam received Rs 5.50 lakh cr for development in 11 years: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an address to the booth-level Karyakartas at a meeting in the Veterinary Field at Khanapara here today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Karyakartas are the BJP’s ‘oxygen’, for which the party has made such progress today. He expressed pride that he is himself a Karyakarta.

Addressing the BJP’s 31,486 booth-level Karyakartas, the PM said that since coming to power, the BJP has been continuously working for the development of Assam and the northeast region. But, when the Congress was in power, the party pushed Assam toward problems and a troublesome atmosphere. The BJP has since removed these problems and taken the NE region toward progress and development. In the past 11 years, the BJP government has allocated Rs 5.50 lakh crore to Assam for development projects. In the current financial year, Assam will get a tax share of Rs 50,000 crore, whereas the amount during the time of the Congress was only Rs 10,000 crore, the PM pointed out.

“So, do you think that the Congress, which didn’t allocate money for Assam in the past, will be able to bring development to the state if it comes to power now? Today, Assam has captured the nation’s attention with the inauguration of the historic Emergency Landing Facility, a crucial security measure. As of today, an AIIMS has been set up, along with the IIM temporary campus that was inaugurated, work on the semiconductor plant is progressing, and numerous such development works are underway in Assam. If the pace of development has to continue over the next five years, an NDA government here is a must,” the PM said.

The PM warned the BJP Karyakartas to remain vigilant against the Congress, stating, “After being out of power for the past 10 years, the Congress has become poisonous and will stoop to any level.” The policy of the Congress is appeasement and vote-bank politics. They support the ‘ghuspathiyas’.”

The PM stated that development is taking place in Assam because the people trust and support the BJP. He appealed to the Karyakartas that, with two months left until the election, they should go to the people and win their trust. He urged the Karyakartas to strive towards reinstating the NDA for a third term.

Earlier, addressing the Karyakartas, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The PM has given us whatever we wanted for the past ten years. So, we must win by a record margin in the election. Nobody can stop us from gaining victory. We can transform Assam into a secure and developed state only under the NDA leadership.”

The CM promised that, after their government comes into power for the third time, they will give employment to 2 lakh youths, CMAAA to 10 lakh youths and make around 5 lakh bighas of land encroachment-free. We have laid the foundation in the past ten years and will accelerate development in the next five years.

BJP allies, AGP president Atul Bora and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, were present at the function, apart from Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita.

