Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth ₹4.65 Crore in Cachar

Cachar: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Assam Rifles, working with Cachar Police, seized heroin worth nearly ₹4.65 crore from the Jhujang Pahar area in Cachar district.
Acting on a specific tip-off, security forces launched an operation in the early hours and intercepted a consignment hidden in 50 soap cases. The team recovered the heroin from a remote hilly stretch near the Assam-Manipur border, a known route for narcotics smuggling.
Officials said the seized heroin was being prepared for delivery when the team swooped in. The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, and a search is on to trace the individuals involved.
According to police sources, the estimated value of the seized contraband in the international market stands at around ₹4.65 crore. Authorities believe the consignment was part of a larger network that brings drugs into Assam from across the border.
An official of the Assam Rifles said that the force is committed to cracking down on drug trafficking and protecting the youth from the growing menace. “We will continue to take firm action against such illegal activities,” the officer added.
Over the past few months, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the state police, has intensified its operations in Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. The latest seizure adds to a series of successful anti-narcotics actions in the region, which has emerged as a key route for smugglers trying to move drugs from Myanmar through the Northeast to other parts of India.