Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth ₹4.65 Crore in Cachar

Cachar: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Assam Rifles, working with Cachar Police, seized heroin worth nearly ₹4.65 crore from the Jhujang Pahar area in Cachar district.

Acting on a specific tip-off, security forces launched an operation in the early hours and intercepted a consignment hidden in 50 soap cases. The team recovered the heroin from a remote hilly stretch near the Assam-Manipur border, a known route for narcotics smuggling.

Officials said the seized heroin was being prepared for delivery when the team swooped in. The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, and a search is on to trace the individuals involved.