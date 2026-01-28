Assam: Six Family Members Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra River

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Six persons of the same family went missing when an engine-fitted boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River near Chenga in the Barpeta district on Tuesday afternoon. The missing are Julufa Yasmin (5), Arian Ali (7), Amina Khatun (8), Rahul Ali (8), Sukurjan Nessa (38), and Madhu Mia (48). According to a police source, a total of 27 persons were sailing in the boat to attend a relative’s wedding ceremony at Barghol Sar. While heading toward Barghol, water started entering the boat profusely from its bow, and it sank in the Brahmaputra River within a few minutes.

A rescue operation was launched by Barpeta police with the assistance of the SDRF. According to one of the survivors, the passengers alerted the boatman about the water intrusion and asked him to halt the boat. However, the boatman ignored the passengers’ warnings and instead told them to take Allah’s name, the survivor added. Meanwhile, due to darkness setting in, the rescue operation was temporarily suspended, a police source informed.

Also Read: No Rhino Poaching in Kaziranga for 730 Days, Says Assam CM