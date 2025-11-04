Assam : Three Day Biswanath Raax Mahotsav Begins with Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : The grand three day Biswanath Raax Mahotsav, one of Upper Assam’s most celebrated culture and religious events , commenced today amid devotion and festivity . This year, the festival has been dedicated to Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon ,Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to Assamese music and art.

Organised by the Uttar Chari Ali Sarbajanin Raax Mahotsav Committee , the celebrations are being held near the Biswanath railway gate . The inaugural day witnessed a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg with thousands joining in Harinaam Chanting, musical performances by over two thousand earthen lamps, creating a mesmerising atmosphere.

A special moment of the event was the release of a new song penned by Manash Bhagawati, a close friend of Zubeen Garg, dedicated to the artist’s enduring legacy.

The festival will continue on 4 and 5 November , featuring several plays based on the childhood pastimes of Lord Krishna , including the timeless drama Keligopal. In previous years, Zubeen Garg was scheduled to attend the Biswanath Raax Mahotsav On 5 November this year as well.