Assam: Thrust on Exports of Human Resources, Agriculture, Tourism

GUWAHATI: Apart from government jobs, the Assam Government has its eyes set on exports of human resources, agriculture, and tourism sectors to arrest the unemployment problem in the state. With a view to ensuring that 90 percent of government jobs in the state go to the local youth, the government is preparing a state domicile policy.

Participating in a discussion in the house on unemployment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state had around 20 lakh registered unemployed, and a section of them are aspiring government job seekers. He said that the government is contemplating doing something tangible for the others.

The Chief Minister said, “Our nursing sector has many takers in the state and abroad. Songapore has already communicated with us about importing our nurses. The only thing is that our nurses will have to learn some extra subjects so as to acclimatise themselves there.” The Chief Minister said, “We lay stress on skill honing so that we can export skilled human resources suitable for high-tech industries. We have already roped in our ITIs, polytechnics, etc., with Tata Technology so as to create manpower for Industry 4.0 technology.”

The Chief Minister said, “The industrial environment in the state has just begun. A Tata semiconductor plant is coming up in the state. However, if the ULFA-I explodes IEDs now, the state will have to suffer a major setback. After the IEDs recovered on August 15 this year, Tata authorities have already asked me how safe the state is. If there is a rerun of the August 15 incident on January 26, Tata will wind up their plant. I appeal to Paresh Baruah in clear terms that his conflict is with the central government, and he should resolve the matter with the centre. There’s no point on his part to deal a blow to Assam, which is on way to be an industrial hub.”

He said, “The state has potential in the agriculture sector. Farming in the state is yet to be on the commercial line. Fixing MSPs (minimum support prices) for paddy and mustard seeds has boosted their production. We’re going to fix MSPs for other items like honey, besides laying stress on irrigation. We have already initiated talks with Bhutan on utilising water from their rivers for irrigation purposes in the state.”

On tourism, the Chief Minister said, “We have prospects in the tourism sector. The footfall of domestic and foreign tourists is increasing fast. We have taken the decision to make 5,000 homestays in the state for tourists.”

